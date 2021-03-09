The Kentucky Department of Aviation has announced they are prioritizing fiscal year 2021 funding for an apron expansion and taxilane project at the Madisonville Regional Airport.
At the Madisonville Regional Airport Board meeting Monday night, Mark Upchurch, with Garver Engineering, said plans had shifted from the last meeting when Todd Bloch, the Commissioner of the KDA, spoke with at the official announcement of the Madisonville Community College Aviation Program beginning at the airport on March 1.
“Soon to follow was a grant announcement that the KDA will fund the design and construction for the taxilane and corresponding apron fence, which will include the culvert replacement under the access road to the terminal building,” said Upchurch, adding that this funding will work in conjunction with a $500,000 grant secured to build a new hangar to house the aviation program.
“The state is going to pick up the tab for design and construction this year,” said Upchurch. “The next step is to essentially provide a scope of work for the airport and state to review that Garver will put together.”
After the design process and plan development, the project will go out to bid later this year, said Upchurch. That project schedule has not been established, he said.
This grant announcement will delay the runway overlay and drainage improvement projects until fiscal year 2022, according to Upchurch.
“That project is priority one for fiscal year 2022,” he said. “Both of those projects will be 100% state funded as well. In lieu of giving the runway overlay and drainage project this year, KDA says we will give you both of these projects but you have to wait one more year. And by waiting one more year, we will give you your designing and construction for your airside development project, which is that taxilane and apron for the flight school for that hangar that will be built out there.”
