Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Shaquille D. Jernigan, of Earlington, was charged, November 26, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the third degree and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kayla L. Phelps, of Madisonville, was charged, November 27, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Asa H. Stephens, of Dawson Springs, was charged, November 27, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Ashton T. McBride, was charged, November 25, 2022, for fraudulent use of a credit card for more than $1,000.
Kendra Conley, was charged, November 25, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Rhonda Y. Foster, was charged, November 24, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Dakota A. Kingery, was charged, November 23, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Daniel E. Flanagan, was charged, November 23 ,2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Dylan T. McKinsey,w as charged, November 24, 2022, for failure to wear seatbelts, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of contaminated substance in the first degree, failure to produce insurance card.
Alexis J. Massey, was charged, November 24, 2022, for public intoxication and criminal trespassing in the first degree.
Jeremy R. Massey, was charged, November 24, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the third edgree and theft by unlawful taking.
Whitley Dunn, was charged, November 22, 2022, trafficking marijuana, synthetic drugs, contaminated substances in the third degree.
Christopher B. Pressley, was charged, November 22, 2022, for trafficking contaminated substances in the first degree, synthetic drugs, marijuana and contaminated substances in the third degree.
Robert B. Evans, was charged, November 23, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence.
Zackarius M. Franklin, was charged, November 22, 2022, for resisting arrest, trafficking synthetic drugs in the second offense and trafficking marijuana in the first offense.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.