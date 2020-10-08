The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved agreements for bridge and road projects at their meeting on Tuesday.
The agreement for a project was approved for bridge work to be done on Logan Road in District 2 of the county, located 0.03 miles south of Kentucky Highway 70 over Jennings Creek.
The project will be funded through an 80/20 bridge program offered by the state, according to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
“The 80/20 bridge program is available every year,” he said. “Last year, we did some work on a road out by the airport to alleviate some flooding, and this year we will do some work on Logan Road that will help alleviate flooding. In the 80/20, the state pays 80% up to $80,000 and we pay the other 20%, and we get some kind of new bridge or draining structure.”
The court also entered into an agreement for resurfacing various roads in the county, also in District 2 of the county.
Whitfield said this funding assistance from the state comes from a flex fund that changes every year based off the fuel tax collected for the state.
According to the agreement, the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid will be responsible for providing Rural Secondary funding in an amount not to exceed $372,687 for the reimbursement of the resurfacing project.
“This year we felt fortunate that there was a decent amount of flex fund money this year with the lack of traveling that people did,” Whitfield said.
All the resurfacing projects are in Magistrate Bill Rudd’s district and will encompass parts of the northeastern region of the county.
Final costs and completion time for projects have not been announced.
