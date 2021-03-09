For as along as most can remember, students and community members have used the track next to Browning Springs Middle School as a shortcut to the school and as a place to exercise.
David Griffey remembered meeting his friends on Sunset Lane to walk through the hole in the fence to get to the school for class.
“There was never really an established path through there, it was always a trail,” said Griffey, who remembered watching his dad run the track as a little kid and said back in the early-to-mid 80s, the track was still in really good condition.
Over the years, the area has fallen into disrepair, which has led the Hopkins County School System to revitalize the area for the community and school.
“I think it is good for the community to have it brought back up because it is a good space,” said Griffey, who was one of many volunteers that helped clean up debris and trash from the track and walkway on Saturday.
Saturday’s efforts were in advance of excavating work and planned renovations.
School board member Dr. J.W. Durst said he identified the space as an area that had become dilapidated on the campus and took the idea to revitalize it to the school administration.
“It has been in an area that has become very run down and has had some bad things occur,” said Durst.
Plans call for field work, repaving the running track, paving the walkway students use to get to and from the school, putting in a playground, a picnic pavilion, an outdoor classroom, some seating along the track and new lighting, he said.
“The big focus is we just want to have an available area, a green space, to invite people to come and exercise and have fellowship,” said Durst.
Wendy Eaves and Kendra Logan — members of the school’s Inclusivity Committee who were among Saturday’s volunteers — said turning the track into a park for the community is a great idea.
“I think it will be a benefit for everybody in the neighborhood — the community, the students and Browning Springs as a whole,” said Logan.
Eaves said she remembered when she used to be an assistant principal at Browning Springs and would bring students down to the track to walk around.
“I think it is a great idea, and I can’t wait to see the outcome,” she said.
School Board Chairman John Osborne said he was happy to hear about the project because it is a chance for the school system to give something back to the community.
“Our hope is that the community — once we get this completed — will come and start using this area as something beneficial,” he said.
Osborne said he is most excited about the outdoor classroom that will be part of the park and he hopes it gets utilized a lot.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said the project exemplifies “Team Hopkins.”
Both Osborne and Ashby said they were proud of the amount of support the project has gotten from the community and how many turned out to help clean up.
“Truly, it is the community gathering together for the one mission to make our school system better,” said Ashby.
Durst said the goal is to have everything completed by June so community members can start using the area this summer.
