On Sunday, April 3, Higher Caliber of Excellence and Women of Worth will be partnering together to host a free Easter event for the community. The event will take place at Dr. Festus Claybon Park, located at 593 Hopewell Street in Madisonville.
“We will have an Easter Bunny that the kids will be able to take pictures with,” Higher Caliber of Excellence representative said. “There will be an Easter egg hunt, raffle drawings for various prizes and more.”
The event is totally free, but donations are welcome and accepted. Be sure to check their Facebook page for more information.
