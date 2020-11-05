A Madisonville man was arrested Wednesday morning after the Madisonville fire and police departments responded to a house fire at 555 Adams Avenue.
Rodney Pentecost, 50, was charged with first-degree arson, three counts of wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening following an investigation.
Officials responded to the call around 4:57 a.m. Wednesday morning where they discovered three occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.
Robert Pressley told units on the scene that he was sleeping in the living room couch and the smell of smoke woke him up.
Pressley told officials the living room window curtains were on fire, and as he went into the kitchen to warn the others of the fire, he said he saw Pentecost attempting to light a set of curtains on fire to the back door with a lighter.
Pressley told investigators Pentecost ran out of the home. He was later located less than a block from the scene, according to reports. The Criminal Investigation Division of the police department was called to the scene to take over the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Pentecost is being housed in the Hopkins County Jail as of Wednesday and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond, according to the jail’s website.
