Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region will soon begin offering a home repair program for families who may need such work done like repairs to their roof, a wheelchair ramp installed or even their front porch fixed.
Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said his office has been getting calls for years from people wanting repairs done on their homes.
“We have not been able to help with those kinds of things,” he said. “We want to change that. We will do a combination of new construction and repair work.”
With the help of grant funding from several different places, beginning July 1 Habitat will offer repairs at no cost to qualified homeowners, he said, with the goal being to help people stay in their homes longer.
“For older folks who are still in their home, they may need a wheelchair ramp and need better access to their bathroom,” said Duncan. “It might enable them to stay in their house a little longer rather than going to assisted living.”
He said some of the grants Habitat received were for disabled veterans specifically.
“We are very interested in helping veterans, especially disabled veterans, have a better housing solution,” said Duncan.
While the program is for home repairs, it may include remodels depending on what the homeowner needs, he said. Some homes may require repairs on more than one part of the house. Someone may need a new roof and a wheelchair ramp or railing.
Duncan said they will be limited on the amount of money they can spend on a house.
The program, like all of Habitat’s programs, does have an income eligibility limit, he said. Any family who makes between 30% to 60% of the county’s median income would qualify.
Duncan explained that the maximum annual income a family of four can make is $29,060. That is 60% of the area’s median income.
“That would be the most you can make, so if you make more than that, you wouldn’t qualify,” he said.
How big the family is and if the income falls within the range will determine if someone qualifies for the program, said Duncan. Employees at Habitat can help anyone fill out the application or answer questions concerning income qualifications.
Even though Habitat will not start accepting applications until July 1, Duncan wanted to give people time to determine what repairs might be needed on their home.
“When they call us and come here to apply, they are going to need a pretty good idea of what their needs are,” said Duncan.
For more information, contact the Habitat office at 270-825-1539.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.