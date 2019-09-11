MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Christopher Boyd, 34, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• Robert Garvin, 64, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing.
• Richard Geary, 45, of Earlington was charged Monday with public intoxication.
• Joe Gipson, 32, of Madisonville was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and no registration plates.
• Kenneth Vannoy, 37, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Tuesday:
• Wendy Winebarger, 43, of Earlington was charged Monday with public intoxication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.