A Christian County Middle School football coach was arrested at his job Tuesday on sex charges involving a minor.
According to a Hopkinsville police report, Bryan Wimbleduff, 37, Cerulean, used Snapchat messaging app Monday to ask a 15-year-old to send photos of his penis and to masturbate in exchange for money.
Wimbleduff allegedly sent the minor photos of his own penis, the report states.
Wimbleduff was arrested at McDonald's on North Drive, where he is a operations supervisor, at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
New Era archives show that Wimbleduff has previously organized and participated in McCoaches Night at the same McDonald's location with CCHS coaches who helped serve customers to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House and the CCHS football program.
Charges include prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and distribution of obscene material to a minor.
Bail was set at $15,000 cash.
"Mr. Wimbleduff was a paraprofessional football coach at Christian County Middle School and he has resigned," said John Rittenhouse, CCPS director of public relations/communications, in a statement.
