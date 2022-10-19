As we approach the upcoming general election, the Messenger is looking at some of the biggest races in Hopkins County and giving candidates a chance to share their thoughts and opinions with our readers.
Two candidates are seeking the 4th Educational District seat on the Hopkins County Board of Education, the seat currently held by long time board member Bobby Fox. Those candidates are Nicholas L. Foster and Mary E. Barron.
Name: Mary E. Barron (Photo requested but not submitted)
Age: NA
Years living in Hopkins County: “Most of my life”
---------------------
Name: Nicholas L. Foster
Age: 40
Years living in Hopkins County: 35
----------------------
Current/Former profession:
MB: I was in the insurance industry most of my adult life, both as an employee and owning my own agency for several years. For the past 15 years, I have been both agency principal and administrator of a small business devoted to court ordered treatment for substance abuse.
NF: Information Technology Technician/Student Pastor
The primary reason for running is:
MB: In todays political climate, I believe our children’s education and well being should be forefront in all our minds. The school board has the primary lead in the direction these take.
NF: Improve the quality of education overall.
What do you believe is working in the school system?
MB: NA
NF: We have teachers, staff, and administration that care about our kids.
What do you believe isn’t working in the school system?
MB: NA
NF: Communicating with the public to ensure we build better community relationships.
If elected, what would you do to fix the things that aren’t working?
MB: NA
NF: Raise transparency by sharing the decisions made with the taxpayers of Hopkins County.
What do you feel should be the priorities of a School Board Member?
MB: I think we should be as transparent as possible about the obstacles facing our children and work together for solutions.
NF: To ensure we are putting the future of the students at the forefront.
What do you believe is the board member’s role in working with the superintendent?
MB: The school board and the superintendent are both primary components of our educational system and should work to reinforce the core values and strengths of our county.
NF: We work side by side to ensure that we listen to everyone’s point of view and make overall decisions to help our school system run effectively.
