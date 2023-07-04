Mother nature threw some curve balls over the weekend, but the City of Madisonville was able to pivot and still get the Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park concerts in.
“We had a little bit of rain,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said on Monday morning’s Monday with the Mayor on WTTL radio. “(Fourth Fest) is an opportunity for us to showcase this community and that is exactly what we did.”
Rather than having the concert series during the middle of the week, this year the city elected to move it to the weekend prior to July 4th, and instead of having three nights of fireworks, this year those fireworks can all be enjoyed in one show on the actual holiday. Fireworks will begin following the end of the Madisonville Miner’s game at Elmer Kelley Field.
Find more images of the three-night concert series on pages A4 and A5.
