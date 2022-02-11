Today was the original end date to register for disaster assistance, but as of late yesterday afternoon, the Governor and FEMA announced that the new date to file is March 13, giving tornado victims another month to file for assistance.
According to FEMA representative Keith St. Clair, FEMA has put out a lot of methods of outreach to let folks know that FEMA is here to help in anyway possible.
“In most cases it’s obvious, but it can end up down the road, things that perhaps were not evident at first, you now find things that are damaged that you didn’t know before. It is very important to register for the disaster assistance.”
St. Clair, said that even if you are getting help from family and friends, you still need to apply. If you are affected at all by the tornado, you need to register. Situations can change, and down the road things can change.
“We want to make sure that people are able to get the assistance that they need now, or that they may need in the future.”
Even if you are not sure if you have a claim, it is important to take the time to register. There are still five DR Assist locations open and able to help. The Providence location will be closing their doors end of day today.
Here are the ways to register your claim:
For this situation, FEMA is suggesting that people go to a DRC in person, sit face to face and explain your situation. Tell them what happened, gather information, talk about assistance that you might be eligible for.
Talk with a live person, 1-800-621-3362, open the majority of the day and in multiple languages.
If you don’t want to do the phone, or go to a center, register online disasterassistance.gov
Once you register, the case will get taken up by a worker and evaluated, unfortunately it is not uncommon to get denied, but most of the time it is because more information is needed. Think of this like an insurance claim, provide photos if you have them, receipts of any items, any information that you can give to help support the claim. Call FEMA and see what you can do to get the situation right, you have 60 days from the denial date to get it right.
“We are on your side, we are trying to make the situation work for you. People need to understand it does not take money away from any other victims who may ‘have it worse than you’, it doesn’t work like that,” St. Clair said. “This is nontaxable income, it will not affect any other assistance payments that you get, for example social security, it is not affected, it is on top of what you are already getting.”
It is important to take the help when you need it. Here in Kentucky, people are used to taking care of themselves, and they don’t want a hand out — this is not a hand out, this is money you have already paid in federal taxes. This is tax dollars at work, you have paid into this.
