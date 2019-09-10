Teacher and pupil look intently at the monitor of this computer in this undated photo from The Messenger's archives. We believe the photo was taken at Christ the King School in Madisonville. If you recognize these two, please email Jon Garrett @ jgarrett@the-messenger.com. A photo in our "Back in Time" section runs in each edition of the paper.
