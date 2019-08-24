Tim Thomas brought in this class photo from Pride Elementary. Thomas, third row, fourth from the right, said this was Mrs. Ockerman's fifth-grade class from the 1969-70 school year. We are sure there are many other familiar faces in this group. If you would like to submit a photo for consideration in the "Back in Time" section of The Messenger, please drop it off at the front desk at our office on Main Street. Include any information you have regarding your submission. The Messenger runs a daily "Back in Time" photo in each edition of the paper.
