Accused murderer Dennis Stone is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday for a pre-trial conference.
Stone, 32, of Madisonville, was arrested Aug. 15, 2020 and is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot and killed on Aug. 14, 2020 at an Earlington convenience store. One of her children was also shot but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
The child’s injuries is what resulted in the wanton endangerment charge.
Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter filed a notice of aggravators in October 2020 after Stone was indicted by a grand jury. This notice enlarges the range of penalties the state can seek against Stone in court, including the death penalty.
Another accused murderer is set to make a court appearance on March 24.
Jeremy Wicks, 36, of Madisonville, will appear for a pre-trial conference and for a motion filed by his attorney to transfer him from the Hopkins County Jail to the Christian County Jail.
According to the motion, Wicks has been held on suicide watch since Aug. 5, 2020.
“During this time he has not been allowed to wear his normal clothing … he is clothed only in what is colloquially referred to as a turtle suit,” according to the motion.
The motion also claims that Wicks is denied any recreation and is isolated from all other inmates.
The motion also claims that Wicks was diagnosed with acid reflux, and has allegedly been prescribed omeprazole, or Prilosec, for his condition.
According to the motion, Wick’s medication was allegedly confiscated from him, was given back to him before being taken away again.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said Wicks is not on suicide watch.
“He is being held in segregation based on his actions and the statements he has made toward staff and other inmates,” said Lewis. “He is in there for protection of other inmates and the staff.”
Lewis said he has not been wearing the turtle suit as well, adding that he could not say when Wicks was taken off of suicide watch.
“There are protocols for all of that,” said Lewis. “You get put on suicide watch based on actions and your statements. The state of Kentucky has what is called the Bluegrass Triage that is available for all jails to use. Once somebody goes on suicide watch, we call them and they assess the inmate and they make recommendations for how long they should be on suicide watch and what level they should be at.”
Lewis said Wicks doesn’t have a prescription of any kind, saying that over the counter medications can be purchased through the commissary.
“It is not something that the doctor prescribes, it is available for him to buy,” Lewis said. “The jail doesn’t provide over the counter medications for a long term basis. A prescription medication there has to be a prescription.”
Wicks was charged April 6, 2020 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
A third murder suspect, Tara Skaggs, 48, of Madisonville, has been referred to a grand jury after her charge was upgraded from assault to murder following the death of William Matheny, 66, of Madisonville.
Skaggs allegedly shot Matheny Jan. 23 at 179 Liberty Church Loop in Madisonville where both Matheny and Skaggs were living, according to police.
As of Thursday afternoon, all three remain in jail with cash bonds of $1 million for Stone and Wicks and cash bond of $500,000 for Skaggs.
