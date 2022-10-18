Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a water pipe burst in the women’s dorm at the Salvation Army facility in Madisonville.
Captain Lisa Good, with the Salvation Army, said they quickly removed everyone from the room, cleaned up the water, and got everyone re-situated in other rooms at about 2:30 in the morning.
“We did call people out this morning to fix the water pipe, but it is a little more extensive than just that,” she said. “We are having to dry out some walls.”
Clients were asked to leave during the day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., but they were able to come back last night.
“We are going to continue to take care of the clients and feed them, and they will be housed,” said Good. “We will be bringing in port-a-potties for the evening hours, and they are working on the issue now. I am trying to get it fixed.”
She said the clients had to leave for the day because there were too many people trying to fix the problem. They had big fans working to dry the walls and plumbers working to figure out where the pipes were running too.
Along with the women’s dorm, water went into the storage room, where the electrical box is, so the electrical company was checking to see if the water damaged the electrical system as well.
“We wanted to make sure everything was safe for our clients to come back and sleep,” said Good.
Right now, the cost of repairing the plumbing alone will be around $3,000, then an additional 3-5,000 more dollars to get the walls repaired. She said they are still not sure if the floors will need to be fixed or if the electrical will need to be fixed. Good said she believes there are no electrical problems.
She said donations would be greatly appreciated to help with repair costs and continuing to care for residents.
The Salvation Army in Madisonville is located at 805 McCoy Ave, and they can be reached at 270-825-3620.
