Keeping Madisonville beautiful is the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s goal with the cleanup day scheduled for Saturday, April 17.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said the cleanup day is a chance to get outside and inspire others to pick up litter in their neighborhood.
“I think this is just an opportunity for all of us to work together to make sure our community is as beautiful as it can be,” she said.
Volunteers will be cleaning South Main Street — from Broadway to Country Club, as well as exit 116, — the Kroger/Lowe’s exit, said Spencer.
“We are going to need a lot of volunteers,” said Spencer.
Volunteers will meet at the Chamber office at 7:30 a.m. to check-in, get their assignment, supplies and grab breakfast provided by McDonald’s. Everyone will start picking up trash around 8 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.
Spencer is hoping those who can not participate on South Main Street will look a little closer to home and clean up their neighborhood.
“If they see something, pick it up and put it in the trash can,” she said.
The Chamber will be using the hashtag #DoBeautiful Things on the day of the cleanup and encourages others to use it when they pick up litter.
“Use that hashtag so we can share the beautiful things everyone is doing in their community,” said Spencer. “We are going to, hopefully, highlight them on Facebook.”
When volunteers are in large groups, masks will be required, but once everyone is outside and socially distanced, Spencer said people can take their masks off if they feel comfortable.
Spencer said volunteers will receive a free T-shirt, breakfast, lunch, snacks and water. Lunch will be provided by Market Place and served between 12:30 and 1 p.m.
“Because we are going to folks on opposite ends of town, we are still working on how we are going to get everyone feed,” she said.
The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission is sponsoring the cleanup day by helping to purchase some of the supplies needed like trash bags, gloves, safety glasses and vests.
Executive Director of the Commission Tricia Noel said the commission was pleased to partner with the Chamber.
“As communities are vying for those travelers that are beginning to travel again and search out safe destinations, it is important to remember that a first impression is a lasting impression,” she said. “We want our visitors to know that we take pride in our communities and that we welcome them with open arms.”
Spencer said to help the Chamber determine how much food and supplies they will need, volunteers are asked to RSVP by noon on Friday.
“That is so we can make sure we will have enough food and supplies for everyone,” she said.
Historically, the Chamber has done a cleanup day twice a year, but with the pandemic last year, they were only able to have the spring outing.
“We are going to bring it back in November to do another cleanup,” she said.
To sign up to volunteer, visit http://est chamber5_15_19. chambermaster.com/form/view/22704 or call 270-821-3435. If someone calls to RSVP, then the Chamber will need to know how many people will be accompanying them and everyone’s T-shirt size.
