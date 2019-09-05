The Hancock Bank and Trust Coffeehouse Series at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will showcase American folk musician Joan Shelley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Shelley is a songwriter and singer who lives near Louisville, not far from where she grew up. She draws inspiration from traditional and traditionally-minded performers from her native Kentucky, as well as those from Ireland, Scotland and England, but she's not a folk singer. Her disposition aligns more closely with that of, say, Roger Miller, Dolly Parton, or her fellow Kentuckian Tom T. Hall, who once explained-simply, succinctly, in a song -- "I Witness Life."
Her perspective and performances both have been described, apparently positively, as pure, but there's no trace of the Pollyanna and there's little of the pastoral, either. Her work instead wrestles with the possibility of reconciling, if only for a moment, the perceived "natural" world with its reflection-sometimes, relatively speaking, clear; other times hopelessly distorted -- in the human heart, mind and footprint.
Since the 2015 release of her album "Over and Even," Shelley has crossed the country and toured Europe several times as a headlining artist, joined by guitarist Nathan Salsburg and sharing shows with the likes of Jake Xerxes Fussell, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Doug Paisley, Daniel Martin Moore, the Other Years, and Michael Hurley. She has opened for Wilco, Chris Smither, Andrew Bird and Richard Thompson. Jeff Tweedy produced her most recent record "Joan Shelley" at The Loft in Chicago. She'll be familiar to readers of guitar-centric magazines for having appeared, in the same season, on the covers of Fretboard Journal and Acoustic Guitar.
Shelley and Nathan Salsburg will perform as part of the Coffeehouse Series that features on-stage seating creating an intimate musical experience Tickets are available by calling 270-821-2787 or online at glemacenter.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.