Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said COVID-19 cases are continuing to stay on the incline locally.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Beach said there were at least nine new cases confirmed in the county bringing the total cases to 481, according to data from the health department.
Out of those 481 cases, 376 have recovered while 35 have died from the virus.
“Unfortunately our numbers are going up, and we are not seeing much relief,” Beach said.
Beach added the health department is assisting the school systems as they begin their school year.
“In order for school to be able to be productive and for the children to be able to stay in school, we really need people wearing their masks and encouraging their children to wear their masks,” she said. “We need to get the community spread down by wearing masks and hand sanitizing and working together as a community so once school starts we won’t have to just turn around and stop.”
A food relief event will be coming to Hopkins County this Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Landon’s Hope and the Tri-State Food Bank will hold a Mobile Food Pantry on Friday at White Plains at 1130 Concord Drive from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and in Nebo at 8850 Nebo Road Fire Department from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Tammy Moore, founder of Landon’s Hope, said the pantry will be a drive thru scenario.
“They will stay in their car,” she said. “They will give a name and a household size and we will put the food in the vehicle.”
The annual 9/11 Heroes Run has been moved to a virtual run. The deadline for T-shirts is Aug. 31, but registration is open until Sept. 30, according to Kelly Forbes, the local race director.
“You can do any distance you want,” she said. “We do, as far as registration, we only have the 5K distance to register for. You are obviously not required to do a 5K. There’s no stipulation on what you have to do. You also don’t have to do it on Sept. 12, which was the original date. We still encourage it, but we can’t do the typical starting line with 600 other people and vendor village.”
To register visit www.travismanion.org/events/911- heroes-run/2020- madisonville-ky.
Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear gave a COVID update Tuesday. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Beshear said there were at least 44,568 cases in Kentucky, 688 of which were newly reported on Tuesday.
Of those newly reported cases, 96 were from children ages 18 and younger, 12 of which were children ages 5 or younger.
“This continues to grow the percentage of kids testing positive, and we know not as many kids are being tested. But with people going back to sports, go get your kid tested,” Beshear said. “Don’t show up to a big group activity if they haven’t been tested in the last couple of weeks. Please make sure they get tested.”
Beshear also reported that 10 people had died Tuesday from the virus including a 79-year-old man from Webster County; an 81-year-old man from Bell County; a 59-year-old man from Daviess County; an 89-year-old man from Jefferson County; three women, ages 80, 84 and 85, from Lewis County; an 87-year-old woman from Logan County; an 84-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Scott County.
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 831,302 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.07%. At least 9,594 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, Beshear said.
During Tuesday’s press briefing, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced a plan to allocate $8 million to provide “Last Mile” internet service to all Kentucky students from kindergarten through twelfth-grade.
“COVID-19 has not only created new and unique challenges we must confront, it has brought to surface issues that have been plaguing our communities for generations. These underlying issues disproportionately affect communities of color and Kentuckians who live in poverty,” she said. “One of these issues is lack of access to high-speed internet.”
Coleman added that the $8 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding will help reduce the monthly cost for low-income parents to pay for Internet access for their child.
Details will be posted to the Kentucky Department of Education website early next week, according to a release from the governor’s office.
