After the success of last year's Resource & Expungement Expo, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation saw the need to host it again.
The event was a job expo for individuals with criminal records to meet with second-chance employers, local attorneys and continuing education programs.
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to perform free record checks through the Kentucky Division of Reentry Services, according to Molly Deahl, the business liaison for the West Kentucky Workforce Board, which was one of the sponsors of the event.
"We decided that this would be an annual offering that we'd do in the community," said Deahl. "We have employers here, and we have agencies and local colleges set up to give training opportunities. We also have Kentucky Legal Aid attorneys so people can talk to them individually about their case to see if
they're eligible for expungement."
During the event, second-chance employer Tyson was there not only to talk to potential employees but to also begin the hiring process for those interested.
"We have hourly production team member openings," said Tyson Human Resource Specialist Tabatha Peters. "The good thing about our company is that we are what's called a second-chance company. We do not look at anybody's criminal record; we are a felon-friendly type of company, so we're always welcoming."
More than 40 people visited the expo, which Deahl saw as a success. Some attendees sought legal assistance, while others looked for employment.
"I'm trying to find a job after getting out of the military for the past 10 years," said attendee Nicholas Hawkins of Manitou. "Anything that pays a paycheck."
The expo was billed as a job fair with multiple layers -- from reentry to having real opportunities for employment, said Associate Pastor at Pleasant Grove Church Charles Shepherd.
"I'm somewhat disappointed," he said. "There are 400 something empty jobs in Hopkins County, and they certainly aren't represented in this room. Now, for the guys who are already out (of prison), and are having a hard time making it -- this would be great. But then those people don't have transportation or even knowledge of what's going on out here in the community."
The expo had five second-chance employers at the expo with several no-shows, though Shepherd says he hopes next year all 23 second-chance employers in Hopkins County will attend.
"To be honest, I want to see the 23 second-chance employers in Hopkins County to all be on one accord with a single set of rules ready to higher," he said. "I also want other people, like myself and other ministers and pastors in the community, to look after the communities they serve and let's find the people who need this training and needs the assistance, let's get them here."
Deahl said the "no-shows" had more to do with the expo falling at the beginning of Hopkins County's fall break.
"I think a lot of the employers or agencies that attended last year weren't able to this year because they were either on vacation or had other plans," she said. "Next year, we may have to look at another time. As a community, we'll have to get together with all of our partners and discuss what time of year might be best."
