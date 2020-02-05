Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton moved quickly to fill an important deputy position in city government.
The City Council approved Jennifer Wilhite as deputy city administrator Monday evening. She took the oath of office moments later.
“It’s just an exciting challenge. It’s a great team,” Wilhite said after the council meeting. “I think Madisonville’s headed in a great direction.”
“It was definitely a timing thing,” said Cotton following the meeting. “We wanted somebody there as quick as we could.”
Wilhite replaces Libby Spencer, who left Friday, Jan. 24, to become President of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Spencer began that new job Monday.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said Wilhite has equal skill sets to Spencer. But Wilhite will be paid a bit less, based on the city pay scale. Cotton estimated she’ll earn about $63,679 per year.
Wilhite’s Facebook page shows she worked for Carhartt until August 2019.
In other news from the Madisonville City Council:
• members approved an interlocal agreement with Hopkins County for the construction of a sports complex at Mid Town Commons. County magistrates approved it last week.
• a water and sewer connection was approved for a new Dollar General store at Anton Road and Liberty Church Road. Council member Frank Stevenson noted the store is outside the city limits, but will use existing city lines.
• a son of council member Bobby Johnson reported his father should be well enough to leave rehabilitation in Nashville today. Johnson has endured numerous health problems in the last year and has not attended a Council meeting since October.
• City Attorney Joe Evans said he’s not interested in the vacant Fourth District Circuit Judge seat. “I’ll be 70 in May,” Evans said. “I don’t have the energy. That’s a young man’s job, or a young woman’s job.”
• Allen Davis was appointed to another four-year term on the Madisonville-Hopkins County Public Library Board.
• the next council meeting will include a town hall. It will take place at Pride Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.