The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 13, to allow residents to review proposed plans to improve Island Ford Road from Island Park Drive/Ridgewood Drive to Pin Oak Lane.
The KYTC currently will introduce three alternative plans for how to proceed, and are asking local residents who use this roadway to provide input.
“Cabinet engineers have studied the 2-lane and 3-lane urban section with curb and gutter that runs from Island Park Drive to Pin Oak Lane,” the KYTC stated in a press release. “Both alternates include a five foot sidewalk on the west side of KY 281.”
The meeting will be held at the Hopkins County Extension Office at 5 p.m., and will include a detailed presentation on the proposed changes.
Displays will be available for viewing at the meeting and participants will have an opportunity to submit comments. For those unable to attend, all documents on the project will be available on the KYT District 2 website beginning July 14.
