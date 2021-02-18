A Hopkinsville man was served a Hopkins County warrant on Tuesday while being housed in the Christian County Jail for charges including robbery and kidnapping.
Earl Cook Sr., 44, was served a warrant for charges of first-degree robbery, adult kidnapping, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree burglary and falsely reporting an incident.
According to the incident report, Cook entered a business at 7 Chelsea Drive in Madisonville on Jan. 5 around 4:45 p.m. with a handgun and forced a female victim to the back of the store where she was reportedly struck several times with the firearm.
The police reports also state that Cook stole keys from the victim after assaulting her and forced her into a seat, binding her hands and feet with a piece of clothing.
The victim was eventually able to escape and reported the incident to police.
The police reports also stated that Cook called the Madisonville Police Department and reported that there were six or seven males armed with guns fighting and a shot had been fired at the Rural King on the south side of the city.
MPD officers learned that Cook had made the call and falsely reported the incident and was reported to have been seen on surveillance video entering the business prior to allegedly committing the robbery, according to reports.
As of Wednesday, Cook remains in the Christian County Jail on a 50,000 cash bond, according to the Christian County Jail website.
