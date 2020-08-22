How can students be held accountable when working remotely?
That’s a question the Kentucky Department of Education and local districts have wrestled with all summer. Next week, the Hopkins County School District will release a document that defines accountability through participation.
After rushing into extended Nontrational Instruction Days in March, families were given the option to return this fall either with in-person, remote learning, private schools or homeschooling. That’s changed, as now students are all starting Wednesday with virtual learning until at least Sept. 28.
Since the end of the school year, 55 students have chosen to be homeschooled this next academic year. When contacting families about their plans, Director of Pupil Personnel Dr. April Devine said for some it was the simple fact they would rather teach their kids at home this year.
In all, the district has 150 home school students listed for the upcoming school year.
Although schools were rushed into extended NTIs in the spring due to the pandemic, the district has worked on its system to track students’ daily participation.
Across the state, districts are tracking participation instead of daily attendance, said Devine.
“That’s because of the variety of ways the student could participate in school. We’re starting the year under the NTI model using our #HCSatHome platform, but we could eventually come back to school under a hybrid model where students could be learning remotely or in-person,” she said.
For those learning remotely, participation will be tracked in three ways.
One way is one-on-one communication between teachers, students and parents. The second way is through group video communication or phone calls between the teacher and the class. The third way is that students’ time will also be logged into a learning management system after completing assignments.
According to the forthcoming document, messaging with teachers through digital platforms such as DoJo and Remind are acceptable modes of daily communications.
Hopkins County Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said the importance of tracking a student’s participation stems from their high expectations.
“We’re going to have a much higher level of accountability for our students and staff,” she said. “We certainly need to be tracking their participation and monitoring to make sure that they’re engaged. You can’t learn if you’re not engaged in the program and participating.”
Students should be present in their learning, she said.
Devine said for elementary schools, teachers will post participation once each day, so they’ll post in the morning. At the middle and high school levels, each teacher who sees the students virtually or in-person can gain participation.
“For instance, my son is in middle school, so he has six or seven teachers, and all of those teachers have to post participation for him,” said Devine.
She said in the three ways you can gain participation, students must be active, no matter the platform used by each classroom.
“As long as a student is logging in and actively engaged with instruction and learning, then they’ll get credit for participating that day,” she said.
Students who are shy or uncomfortable speaking in a public or group setting will talk with their teachers one-on-one.
“Our teachers are excellent about building relationships with their students, and that’s one of the biggest things that we focus on during professional development,” said Devine. “A day of instruction looks different under remote learning than it ever has because some students may log in during the school day to complete work, while some students might log in after school hours to complete work.”
She said it might depend on when their parents are home to help, or it may depend on when the student feels more comfortable completing the work or they may be sharing their commuter with a sibling.
“We’re trying to be as flexible as possible, but we know that not everyone’s going to be logged in at the same time,” she said.
Occasionally, some students like to work ahead, and with the remote learning, Devine said they would give full participation to students that log-in on a Sunday and want to complete two or three days worth of assignments.
“Maybe, because that’s when their parents are at home with them to get help with their studies,” she said. “We’re going to allow students to get participation marks for anything they complete ahead of time.”
Students who miss a day of instruction will still need to show a valid excuse, such as illness, doctor’s appointment, family emergency, religious holidays, summons for the student to appear in court, or others which are listed in the district’s “Code of Conduct.”
If a student is quarantined because of COVID-19, under the #HSCatHome model, the student would still be able to participate in instruction remotely.
“So they’re not going to miss any instructional time unless they’re too sick to participate,” said Devine. “And, if they themselves are the ones with COVID, then, of course, we would make exceptions.”
Devine said if a student does not participate in five instructional days and has not been successfully contacted by the teacher or school staff, the Family Resources Youth Services Coordinator will try to contact the student. If that is unsuccessful, Devine, as the director of pupil personnel, will attempt to contact them herself. After 10 instructional days of nonparticipation, Devine may file a petition with the Family Court.
For more information about student participation, watch for the release of the Hopkins County school’s “2020-21 Student Participation Guidelines” on their website and Facebook page this week.
