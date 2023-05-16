One day ahead of the primary election, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Madisonville on Monday, bringing with him $704,975 in state and federal funds. That money will be utilized to support tourism, law enforcement, multiple non-profits and even a park in Hopkins County.
Beshear said he hopes the funding will improve the health and well-being of Kentuckians.
“We’re making investments now that will pay for years and generations to come,” he said. “As a father, I want to ensure the Kentucky we leave our children is better because of the work we’re doing today.”
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. said these funds will tremendously aid Hopkins County citizens and impact the entire community.
“There is not a single person in Hopkins County that will not, in some way, benefit from these funds,” he said.
Beshear presented $149,270 to the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission to support travel marketing and promotion. The award is part of the $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Tourism Executive Director Tricia Noel said she wanted to thank Governor Beshear and the General Assembly for their recognition of the importance of tourism in communities across Kentucky.
“This funding will allow us the opportunity to market Hopkins County in new and creative ways that might not otherwise be possible or feasible,” she said.
Beshear awarded the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office with $4,535.09 through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security and the Law Enforcement Protection Program.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said his office applies to the program every year. He plans to use the funding to purchase body armor for the HCSO deputies.
“The body armor that we purchase, and what most agencies purchase, is good for five years,” he said. “There is an expiration date on it because the material starts breaking down. With this program, we can keep old body armor rotated out and new body armor rotated so I can keep my deputies safe.”
The governor also awarded $521,170 to 13 nonprofits in Hopkins. The money comes from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which helps organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic.
The funds are a one-time direct relief payment to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each non-profit. Beshear presented Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region with $100,000, the Hopkins County Family YMCA with $100,000, Christ the King Parish of Madisonville with $100,000, the Resurrection Parish of Dawson Springs with $47,251, The Salvation Army of Madisonville with $40,402.53, the Hopkins County Fair with $38,911, United Way of the Coalfield with $36,771, CASA of Midwest Kentucky with $22,917, Christ the King Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society with $15,683.32, Impact Mentoring with $7,617, the Immaculate Conception Parish of Earlington with $7,261.24, the Madisonville Lions Club Foundation with $2,387, and to The Learning Center of Madisonville with $1,969.
Heath Duncan, the executive director for Habitat, said this money is not designated for any specific purpose, so his organization can use it where they most need it.
“Being able to put the dollars in the hands of the non-profits who are doing the work on the ground and know how to utilize it best,” he said. “A lot of our dollars will probably go toward tornado recovery.”
Mortons Gap was also chosen as one of 37 Kentucky communities to receive funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The city was awarded $30,000 to install accessible playground equipment for the city park.
Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps said the city is thankful for the governor’s efforts to make the community better.
“From potable water to park improvements, we have greatly benefited from his leadership,” he said.
To receive the funds, selected applicants must first undergo review and receive approval from the National Park Service.
Representative Wade Williams said he was extremely excited and honored to see the work of the legislature directly benefit the people of Hopkins County.
“Our country at large is built upon the betterment of our local communities,” he said. “Having just finished my first session in Frankfort, I hope to make the people of Hopkins County proud, and that starts with funding our community.”
