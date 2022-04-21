A group of around 30 Hopkins County students took part in a special event on Wednesday, the Hopkins County Task Force Dinner.
Sponsored by the Task Force for Promoting Technical Skills in Hopkins County, the event was planned to connect students at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center (CTC) with local employers.
Planned by a task force formed by Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development and Hopkins County Schools, the event is one part dinner and one part job fair. Students who take part in the event are selected by their CTC instructors, and have a variety of goals, with some planning to go straight to the workforce while others want to first earn a technical degree. Each brought resumes to distribute for future employment possibilities.
Following the first event, held in 2019, multiple local students were able to secure employment. Despite the great success, plans to make it an annual event fell through because of COVID-19.
This year the Task Force Dinner returned and official hope to see it become a year event.
