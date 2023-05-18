Members of Madisonville Police Departments’ Citizens Police Academy celebrated the end of their 10-week course on law enforcement Tuesday night with graduation ceremonies at the MTECH building in Madisonville.

CPA is designed as a Public Relations program for the police department, giving civilians an inside look at police procedures, techniques and even equipment, while trying to address many of the big questions the general public has about some of the major police stories that make national headlines.

