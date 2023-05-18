Members of Madisonville Police Departments’ Citizens Police Academy celebrated the end of their 10-week course on law enforcement Tuesday night with graduation ceremonies at the MTECH building in Madisonville.
CPA is designed as a Public Relations program for the police department, giving civilians an inside look at police procedures, techniques and even equipment, while trying to address many of the big questions the general public has about some of the major police stories that make national headlines.
Classes throughout the program took a closer look at patrol and traffic stop operations, drug enforcement, Emergency Response Team (Hopkins County’s version of SWAT), use of force, crime scene investigations and electronic crimes, culminating with participants running scenarios on the same simulator used by MPD officers.
“The extensive and numerous technologies they have to be adept at is impressive,” said participant James Meister. “Having to think quickly and correctly is a lot more challenging than I previously thought.”
In just the third week of the program, participants had to perform faux traffic stops in the MTECH parking lot. All the students were told was that they were pulling over someone for speeding. They had no idea what they would face when they approached the “suspect” vehicle, which was filled with MPD officers playing the part of actual criminals from actual traffic stops performed around Kentucky.
“Realizing the thought process, the training and all the factors that have to be considered during all situations was so enlightening, and honestly, admirable,” said Joy Bowles.
The results ranged from humorous to deadly, and participants experienced it all through the eyes of a police officer.
“Nothing is truly predictable,” said Shanda Hughes. “Something that seems easy could go wrong in a blink! Our officers risk their lives here in Madisonville just like officers do in big cities.”
During this portion of the program, officers addressed what seems to be one of the biggest questions local officers are asked. “Why do you always send two cars to a traffic stop?” The answer was a simple one, “Safety.”
Much of the continuing training MPD officers themselves go through centers around safety. That includes the safety of officers, the safety of suspects and even the safety of innocent bystanders.
Chief Bryan himself spent quite some time explaining how “use of force” in law enforcement has changed through the years, moving from what he called a “street fight” in the old days to more modern techniques designed to detain suspects without causing any harm or injury.
He explained that one of his goals when becoming Chief was to move MPD away from the old way of doing things, utilizing new techniques, some of which didn’t even exist 15-20 years ago.
Participants were then invited to try their hand at trying to avoid being detained by officers. A few tried, but none managed to get away.
“Learning how our police officers are trained (was one of the best parts of the class),” said Noelle Wright. “The class gave me more appreciation for all the skills officers must have to perform their job.”
At graduation participants were given the chance to learn about the next step, a voluntary program known as the Citizens Police Unit (CPU). Anyone who has attended a parade, fair or concert in Madisonville has likely seen them out lending a hand to local police officers. Made up entirely of CPA graduates, the CPU is designed to assist and aid the police department in situations where there just aren’t enough police officers to go around.
“The Unit does parades, the fair and things like that,” said CPU member Danny Koeber, who was in the very first CPA class nearly two decades ago. “We help with traffic control at the Hero’s Run and the Veterans Parade. Madisonville Police Department only has 55 officers, and there are a lot more than 55 intersections in Madisonville.”
He said that having CPU volunteers providing assistance at events even allows police officers to get to enjoy parades and concerts with their families rather than having to put in overtime in uniform.
One of the Units biggest projects during the year, however, is Shop with a Cop, which helps provide clothing and toys to under underprivileged children in Hopkins County during the Christmas season.
Any resident interesting in the next CPA program should contact MPD in early 2024 for more information.
