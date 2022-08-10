This year’s second annual Fall Fest, held at Mahr Park in Madisonville, will be taking place Sept. 16 and 17.
“We are accepting any craft and retail vendor applications,” Public Relations Director Emily Locke said. “Our vendors have everything from candles to boutique clothing to plants to kettle corn! The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation will also be there with items from some creators at their Makers Space this year.”
According to Locke, last year’s fest boasted more than 50 different retail and craft vendors and the city is hoping for the same, if not more, this year.
On Friday, there will be live music, alcohol vendors, and food vendors. Saturday will be the community day, aimed for families, with the opportunity to shop different vendors, local and regional food trucks, and to participate in free, fall family activities geared for children of all ages.
The popular Hay Bale Decoration Competition gained a lot of attention last year, so it of course will be one of this year’s highlights. Locke shared that there will be wo winners, one from the city and one from the community. The winner from the community will receive a prize, which is still being decided upon.
“We are accepting Hay Bale applications until September 1,” said Locke. “Any family, business, or organization within the region can decorate a hay bale. Applications and contest rules are available along with more information on Harvest Fest on our website, madisonvilleliving.com.”
