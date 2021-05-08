The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved the first reading to establish a speed limit of 35 mph on Bean Cemetery Road for the county portion of the roadway.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said this came as a request from the City of Madisonville, which has part of Bean Cemetery Road in its city limits.
“I asked the road department and sheriff’s department to look and see what their recommendations would be,” he said. “It had a speed limit of 25 in one section and 30 in another, and then a long section with no signage on it at all. Part of that road is in the city and so we were wanting to get it to one consistent speed limit.”
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson and Whitfield both said that making the speed limit 45 was too high, adding that there were railroad tracks on the road.
“There’s one railroad track that doesn’t have flashing lights or anything,” he said.
Whitfield said Madisonville agreed on the 35 miles per hour recommendation.
District Six Magistrate Charlie Beshears asked if there had been any accidents on the road.
Sanderson said that there hadn’t been any recently.
Beshears also asked what the normal speed limit is on county roads.
Sanderson said the speed limit varies, and added to his understanding that if there are no markings on a local road, it defaults to 35.
“We’ve probably written a couple of tickets out there,” he said. “My personal opinion is that 45 is too fast and that 25 and 30 is two different speed limits. I think it needs to be consistent. I think that 35 is sufficient.”
The first reading was unanimously approved.
