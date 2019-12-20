As a Hallmark Christmas movie played on the TV and Santa sat by the tree, children methodically looked at each toy as they anciously awaited their Christmas presents.
Landon's Hope hosted its inaugural Christmas dinner in White Plains Wednesday afternoon. The first half of the event focused on the needs of the city's residents, while the second half was open to anyone in the county that needed a little Christmas joy in their life, said Founder Tammy Moore.
After coming through the door, families were able to choose two gifts per child, with everyone having an opportunity to receive a present.
"A lot of kids are getting Christmas," said Moore. "It's been a real humbling event. We have been so blessed with these toys."
see heart/page a2
With approximately 4,500 items donated by the Kentucky State Police, Cash Express, community members and Woodman Life, Landon's Hope was to brighten the spirits of 130 people in the community.
"It's very helpful," said Susan Harvey, a grandmother raising four of her grandchildren. "My kids don't have anything and this helps out a whole lot."
Throughout the event, over 15 volunteers served where needed. From the kitchen to straightening up tables, and even helping hold items for parents and kids.
"When I was growing up, they didn't have things like this, and if they did, my parents and family didn't know about it," said volunteer Linda Phaup. "It's a real blessing to see the little kids pick out what they want. To know that you're helping, even though I didn't donate this, just to be here in the atmosphere and be with the kids that are excited, tickles me. It really blesses your heart."
As she peered around a table full of toys, 6-year-old Gracelyn Langley's eyes lit up as she spotted her new Barbie. When she brought it to her mother, Felisha Gates, her grin was from ear to ear.
"An event like this means a lot," said Gates. "It's nice and special to the kids. It's awesome to see smiles like that."
Not only were there toys for the children, but there were also brand new coats and Woodman Life donated "Necessity Bags," said Moore.
"For little girls, they have panties and a hair bow and socks and a little T-shirt, you know, necessities. The little boys are the same, they've got underwear and a T-shirt and socks," she said. "This was a huge blessing because people forget those things."
After the event, if there are still pieces available, Moore said she and volunteers would load up and go around the community, like a mobile pantry, to let kids get what they need.
"These were donated to these children and every toy here, I intend to see that it all goes to them," she said.
