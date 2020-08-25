Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• James A. Arnold, 34, of Madisonville was charged Friday with three counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Dominic A. Berth, 20, of Madisonville was charged Friday with trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, 1st offense, drug paraphernalia, buy or possess, and criminal abuse 3rd-degree, child12 or under on a Hopkins County warrant.
• James E. Cochrane, 27, of Providence was charged Saturday with criminal trespassing, 3rd-degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, 1st-degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Christopher D. Pharris, 26, of Leitchfield was charged Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Rodney L. Donahue, 53, of Providence was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance, 1st-degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
• James L. Woodruff, 52, of Providence was charged Saturday with failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security, 1st offense possession of marijuana (enhancement), trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st-degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 gms methamphetamine) (enhancement) and drug paraphernalia — buy or possess.
• Steven C. Robinson, 19, of Evansville was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Christopher E. Davis, 37, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Timothy R. McBee, 53, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with harassment — physical contact — no injury on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Sonja R. Dean, 44, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• David I. Prentkiewicz, 51, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with resisting arrest and theft by failure to make the required disposition of property $500 or more but less than $10,000 on a Hopkins County warrant.
