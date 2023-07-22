Red Cross of Western Kentucky covers 25 counties, with offices dispersed throughout its area, but through the 2010’s the Hopkins County chapter saw a decline in volunteers and participants. That changed following the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, with more community members getting involved, and that upswing in participation is something that the organization hopes to capitalize on.
Executive Director of Western Kentucky Red Cross Misty Thomas said it is important to have Red Cross in Hopkins County because it means there will be people on the ground who can respond quickly.
“We hope a disaster never happens, but we also know what mother nature is capable of as well and we want people to be as prepared as they can be,” she said. “It is important to be prepared for a disaster.”
The Red Cross works in five lines of service, bio-medical, community preparedness, disaster response, international deployment, and the armed forces.
Community preparedness is one of the focuses the Red Cross has, offering CPR classes, first-aid classes, and storm preparedness classes. Thomas said they also have a program that installs free smoke alarms for people.
“We want to help save a life, and a smoke alarm can help save a life,” said Thomas.
They have preparedness classes for all ages starting in kindergarten with the Prepare with Pedro class.
“It is usually a child’s first introduction to disasters and is taught at a level they understand,” said Thomas. “We want to make sure you have your first aid kit ready; you know how to exit your house in case of a fire, and you know where to go in a storm and what to look for.”
The Red Cross even has an emergency app that people can download for free. People can set their location, and anytime there is threatening weather, the app will alert them.
Disaster response is also a big part of what the Red Cross does, not just in the local communities, but internationally as well.
Thomas said when they respond to disaster events, they deal with people who have been displaced from their homes and need their basic needs met.
“Our local volunteers are constantly responding to any need that arises straight-line winds, tornadoes, flood waters, and fires are typically what we see in this area,” she said.
Red Cross volunteers are also sent across the globe to help communities who have been through a national disaster.
They also work in Long-Term Recovery. Donor dollars that were raised have provided grant opportunities for other people working in the impacted areas. They have been able to apply for grants to further their own work in recovery.
An area that Red Cross is known for is blood donations. Thomas said the Red Cross collects 40% of the nation’s blood supply.
The local Red Cross is trying to build up its capacity to host blood drives in the community. She said they held their first blood drive in the county in June.
“We are always asking people to roll up a sleeve and consider giving blood. You can save up to three lives with your generosity and blood donation,” said Thomas.
Blood donated to the Red Cross goes where it is needed, she said. There is a blood donor app, if someone makes an appointment through the app, then it can tell them which hospital their blood ended up at.
Last, but not least, the Red Cross works to support the military. Thomas said they are the communication between a deployed soldier and their family.
“We help if that deployed soldier needs to come home for a family emergency, we help arrange that,” she said. “We have a program called “Get to Know Us Before You Need Us” as a soldier enlists that s their first introduction to Red Cross and how we support them throughout their military careers to their veteran life”
The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and it offers a lot of opportunities to get involved, said Thomas. Anyone interested in any of the areas, can visit redcross.org and find the service tabs to learn more.
“There is even a quiz you can take to find out what area of volunteerism may suit your personality and your interests best,” she said.
The local Red Cross chapter is located in the Hopkins County Fiscal Court building.
