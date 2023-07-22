Welcome to the new Journal-Enterprise website. Current subscribers will need to create a new user account by clicking the Sign Up button at the top right this page, even if you had an account on the old site. Once you sign up you will be sent a verification email. Please be sure check your spam/junk email folder if it is not in your inbox. If you are not a subscriber, click on the Subscription Services button at the top left of this page and start enjoying the top local news source in Webster County.