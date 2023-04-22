Madisonville-North Hopkins High School senior Kaitlyn Orange has had perfect attendance since the third grade, and now she is telling others about the benefits of attending school.
Orange has visited several elementary schools in the Hopkins County School District recently, talking to students about the importance of attending school regularly. She said attending school was always important to her parents, and as she got older Orange took it upon herself.
“I am a perfectionist by nature, and I just don’t like to miss,” said Orange.
Attending school every day was important to her because middle school and the first couple of years of high school were difficult for her.
“I didn’t understand things as much as other kids, so I needed the extra help,” said Orange. “Being at school helped me.”
The idea to talk to the students was Orange’s. She contacted the superintendent about doing something to emphasize the importance of attendance.
Orange said she is telling the students that attendance could affect playing a sport and how it helps keep good grades.
“A lot of people ask what am I going to get for perfect attendance, and I just say closure because I have no actual reason to have it,” she said. “I wanted a reason, and I feel like this is a good reason to spread a message of how important it is.”
One of the reasons Orange is encouraging school attendance is because she has learned a lot from her teachers beyond school lessons.
“Now, I’m learning life lessons and how to live in the real world,” she said.
Orange will attend Brescia University in the fall on a volleyball and track scholarship. While she is still deciding what to major in, Orange said she is thinking about becoming a teacher.
“I think I want to be a teacher. Just because my teachers have such an impact on me, and I want to have an impact on kids,” she said.
Dr. April Devine, the director of Pupil Personnel for HCS, said the district has been focusing on returning to excellence through instruction and attendance after COVID-19.
“This is just trying to reeducate our parents, reeducate our students, and even reeducating our staff on what it means to get back to school attendance,” she said. “What instruction looks like in an in-person setting.”
Devine said the district wants students in school so they do not miss any instruction, have that daily routine, and can get the resources and support they may need.
