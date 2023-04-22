Madisonville-North Hopkins High School senior Kaitlyn Orange has had perfect attendance since the third grade, and now she is telling others about the benefits of attending school.

Orange has visited several elementary schools in the Hopkins County School District recently, talking to students about the importance of attending school regularly. She said attending school was always important to her parents, and as she got older Orange took it upon herself.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.