A Paducah man died Saturday night when his vehicle went off Interstate 69 south of Madisonville.
A statement from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said the unidentified driver was heading south and went into the median near the Wendall Ford Parkway interchange around 7:35 p.m. After hitting a drainage tile, the vehicle hit a large light pole. The driver was declared dead atthe scene.
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield confirmed Monday afternoon that the victim is male. But he declined to provide more details, because relatives had not been contacted.
