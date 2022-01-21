On Jan. 1, Mike and Cindy Caldwell, owners of the Grease Monkey franchise on North Main Street in Madisonville, changed the business to Mobil 1 Lube Express.
Mike said as owners of a franchise, he and his wife felt like they were not getting their end of the bargain.
“Our contract ran out, and instead of renewing, we decided that it would be a better idea to move away from a franchise operation,” he said.
After being in business since 1997, they felt partnering with Mobil 1 Lube Express would be the best move going forward. He said Mobil is more of a licensing agreement.
“It is exactly the same, the only thing that changed was the name,” said Caldwell.
They still do preventative maintenance like oil changes, tire rotations, light bulb replacements, wiper blade replacements, air filters, radiator flushes, and transmission flushes.
“We don’t fix things that are broken, we just try to maintain the vehicle in accordance with the manufacturer’s requirements,” said Caldwell.
This is only the third week since partnering with Mobil 1, but they are very happy with their decision so far.
Mobil 1 still has the same employees and the same hours. Caldwell said they are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Mobil 1 Lube Express is located at 1036 N. Main Street in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.