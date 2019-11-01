Back in Time

Messenger file photo

One thing is for sure, this photo isn't as old as the cars in it. The picture, believed to have been taken in the late 1980s, was found in a stack of photos in The Messenger archives but did not have any information identifying the man or the occasion. If you can shed some light, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.