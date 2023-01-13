Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge Chris Oglesby declared a mistrial in the capital murder case against Dennis Stone Jr. on Thursday afternoon, meaning the case will have to start over, beginning with a pretrial conference on March 8.

According to a statement issued yesterday afternoon by Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Senter, “Due to a procedural error, the Commonwealth and defense counsel made a joint motion for a mistrial, which was granted by the court. “The case is set for pretrial conference on March 8, 2023 at 9 a.m. The defendant remains in custody under his original bond.”

