Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge Chris Oglesby declared a mistrial in the capital murder case against Dennis Stone Jr. on Thursday afternoon, meaning the case will have to start over, beginning with a pretrial conference on March 8.
According to a statement issued yesterday afternoon by Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Senter, “Due to a procedural error, the Commonwealth and defense counsel made a joint motion for a mistrial, which was granted by the court. “The case is set for pretrial conference on March 8, 2023 at 9 a.m. The defendant remains in custody under his original bond.”
Details about what that procedural error was were not released as of press time. Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tonya Bowman referred inquiries to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. The Commonwealth Attorney stated that she is not allowed to comment at this time as the case “is still pending.”
Stone, 34 of Madisonville, is accused of killing Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville and shooting the toddler she was carrying on Aug. 14, 2020 when a gunman entered the Earlington Ideal Market and opened fire. Merrill and the child were the only ones injured in the shooting. The child recovered, but Merrill succumb to her injuries.
The suspect turned himself in to Metropolitan Nashville Police a day later.
This is the second delay in the case, which was originally scheduled to begin in Feb. 2022.
