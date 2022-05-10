Consumers are often willing to drive long distances to purchase good, fresh cuts of meat, but Hopkins County residents can now save a little gas by shopping locally at the newly opened Calhoun’s Custom Meats, which opened its doors last month in Madisonville.
Offering a variety of fresh meats, cheeses and other useful kitchen staples, the new store looks to meet the needs of local consumers.
“We are a long way from where we want to be,” said owner Mike Calhoun. “We want to put in smokers so we can make our own hot dogs and brats, and eventually we plan to have a seafood counter.”
For conscientious consumers, one of the most notable aspects of Calhoun’s is that much of the meat sold in the store was home grown right here in Hopkins County.
“Although we offer other meats and products we don’t raise, a major focus of Calhoun’s Customer Meats is to provide the beef and pork and allied products raised on our farm right here in western Kentucky,” he said.
Although Calhoun’s Custom Meats is new, the name isn’t. The company’s history goes back to the 1960’s when Sherrell and Jeanie Calhoun opened the feed milling business Calhoun Feed Service. Although that business is familiar to most area residents, while they were running the store, the family was also raising beef and cattle on their farm.
“In recent years we have come to realize that people want to eat fresh, wholesome, locally grown food raised by their friends and neighbors,” said Calhoun. “That has been our motivation to open Calhoun’s Custom Meats.”
The shop is now open six days a week, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is located on Pride Avenue, just off of US 41-A.
