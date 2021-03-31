The Nortonville City Council approved the second reading of a proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget of $1,476,912.37 in a 4-1 vote at a special called meeting on Monday.
The budget was voted for by councilmembers Paul McPeek, Kristal Stanley, Greg Rodgers and Lucille Putty. James Braden was not present for the meeting and vote.
James Harrison voted against the budget saying that “a lot” needed to be changed, but did not go into detail about specific changes he would have wanted to have made.
Nortonville Mayor Scotty Harvey said this budget allows the city to know what is actually coming in as far as revenue.
“This place has been backwards for 20 years,” he said when asked by Harrison about the need to approve a budget at the Monday meeting. “When I got here, we were on a 2016 budget.”
Harvey said the approved budget was a “truer reading” than what has been previously done in a budget.
Harrison pointed out that the city’s budget had decreased every year.
“You don’t want to go over and you don’t want to go under either,” said Harvey. “It has to be dead even. Last year it was $1.9 million but we were under $500,000. Something may come in, something may not.”
Estimated revenues are broken down into the general, water and sewer funds.
The general fund’s anticipated revenue is $480,955.56, which includes general administration, cemetery, fire department, the library and museum, municipal road aid, parks and recreation and streets. The water fund’s anticipated revenue is $360,374.84 and the sewer fund’s anticipated revenue is $635,581.97.
Anticipated expenses in the general fund include General Government at $242,963.90 and Parks and Recreation at $131,527.25 being the highest expenses. Other expenses include $1,388.38 for the cemetery, $48,464.78 for the Nortonville Fire Department, $2,263.11 for the library and museum, $24,839.90 for Municipal Road Aid and $29,517.24 for streets.
Expenses in the water fund include $5,880 for the water reserve and $39,197.69 for maintenance.
Nortonville City Clerk Julie Sellers said the budget does include a 5% cost of living increase for city employees and the water rate increase.
Nortonville water rates increased in September 2020 from $15 to $18 per 1,000 gallons or less of water consumption per month for customers inside the city limits and from $25 to $30 for customers outside the city limits.
The ordinance also called for a maintenance fee of $3 per monthly bill for customers inside the city limits and $5 per monthly bill for customers outside the city limits shall be charged and placed in a separate cash account for upgrading and maintaining the water system.
Sellers said she included some increases in this year’s budget.
“I know our health insurance will probably go up,” she said. “Our property liability insurance will probably go up. I have padded some of these increases that I know historically will go up.”
