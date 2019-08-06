Back in Time

These kids, especially the one in the driver's seat of the tractor, look excited in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. Perhaps this was a field day organized through the school system or maybe a summer camp program offered locally. If you can identify any of the kids, the farmer or have information on the event and would like to share it, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
