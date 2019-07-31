Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor Monday to blast the "hyperventilating hacks" who have accused him a being a Russian sympathizer.
The Kentucky Republican compared the attacks to "modern-day McCarthyism."
"Over the last several days, I was called unpatriotic, un-American and essentially treasonous by a couple of left-wing pundits on the basis of bold-faced lies," McConnell said. "I was accused of aiding and abetting the very man I've singled out as an adversary and opposed for nearly 20 years, Vladimir Putin."
On Friday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called McConnell "Moscow Mitch" during a segment of his "Morning Joe" show because the majority leader halted two measures aimed at preventing foreign interference in U.S. elections.
McConnell blocked the bills on Thursday, a day after former special counsel Robert Mueller appeared before two House committees and reiterated how his 448-page report found the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
Mueller also warned that Russia is planning to interfere in the 2020 election "as we sit here."
Also on Friday, Washington Post opinion columnist Dana Milbank wrote a column titled "Mitch McConnell is a Russian asset," in which he said McConnell's actions are "unpatriotic" and that the "Kentucky Republican is, arguably more than any other American, doing Russian President Vladimir Putin's bidding."
McConnell spoke with rare outrage Monday afternoon, saying he wanted to clarify things for the "hyperventilating hacks who haven't actually followed this issue."
McConnell spoke in frustration about Scarborough, "Morning Joe" and MSNBC, saying the show doesn't offer truthful journalism and hosts "conspiratorial voices."
"The host lied and said that I've dismissed Russian interference in our 2016 election as 'a hoax,' " McConnell said. "Of course, I've never said any such thing, ever. I've spoken extensively and often about Russia's unacceptable interference in 2016."
Additionally, McConnell called Milbank's column "a shameful smear" that is "based on more lies."
"Mr. Milbank repeatedly claims that I blocked all efforts to raise our defenses against Russian meddling," McConnell said. "The truth is that I've championed and coordinated work between Congress, the administration and the states, which are primarily responsible for our elections."
Construction on Asian carp barrier underway
by the Kentucky Press News Service
FRANKFORT -- An experimental project designed to deter Asian carp from entering Lake Barkley in western Kentucky is now underway. If weather conditions remain stable, the project is scheduled to become operational by fall.
The project involves multiple agencies and partners in addition to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The Bio-Acoustic Fish Fence casts a barrier of bubbles, sound and light to deflect the noise-sensitive Asian carp from entering an area.
"Asian carp are sensitive to sound and disturbances in the water," Ron Brooks, director of fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said. "The barrier, along with commercial fishing efforts already underway, aim to significantly reduce the number of Asian carp in Kentucky and Barkley lakes."
Former McCracken PVA sentenced to 4 years in prison
By Dave Thompson
The Paducah Sun
MAYFIELD -- Despite positive character references at her sentencing hearing, and an unusually high number of letters in her favor, Nancy Bock must spend four years in prison, a judge ruled Monday.
Bock, 61, previously pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree forgery and theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more but less than $10,000 during her time as McCracken County's property valuation administrator.
The charges related to a span of about a year and a half over Bock's final few years in office. She resigned in September, at about the same time she was indicted.
Defense attorney Mark Bryant has claimed some of Bock's offenses were the result of poor bookkeeping, while prosecutors have maintained she intentionally used taxpayer money and resources for herself.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs and family friend David Wheatley both testified in Bock's favor at the hearing Monday.
Wheatley said he had had surgery related to brain cancer, and Bock has helped him in his recovery.
Griggs said she met Bock through the intersection of their jobs for the county, and told Graves County Circuit Judge Tim Stark "she always ran her office very professionally."
"I've never known a truer friend than Nancy," Griggs said, praising Bock's caring nature and service to her church.
Bryant told Stark that Bock has been "humiliated," and is facing sanctions from the ethics board that oversees PVA offices.
It was unclear whether those sanctions related to the criminal charges or other issues that have come to light since Bock's leaving office.
Current PVA Bill Dunn has said Bock left the office in disarray, with a severe backlog of properties that had not been properly assessed.
Dunn said he is still working to identify properties, some of significant value, that haven't been assessed in decades.
Bryant asked Stark to "temper justice with mercy" and grant Bock probation.
"She's the kind of person I am sure will never do anything like this again," he said.
Stark told Bock, if her offenses hadn't related to her capacity of a public official, he might have been inclined to treat her more leniently.
"Unfortunately, this was a misuse of the office, and I can't ignore that," he said.
"I've never seen so many letters of recommendation or commendation, but sometimes good people do bad things."
After Stark denied probation, Bryant requested Bock be allowed to report to jail next week. Stark allowed Bock to delay her reporting date until Friday.
A small crowd of supporters gathered with Bock and Bryant after the hearing in the courthouse's law library.
Bryant said following the hearing he expects to file a motion for shock probation, whereby a convict with between 30 and 120 days in jail can have the rest of their sentence probated.
Even if that motion were to be denied, Bryant said, Bock will be eligible for parole in seven months, and he didn't expect she would be denied.
"In my opinion, I think she's very deserving," Bryant said.
"She is a very beloved person in McCracken County. She knows that she let a lot of people down."
Bryant said, though he hoped Bock's sentence would be probated, Stark's decision could well deter other public officials from taking or misusing taxpayer resources.
"Maybe it'll stop somebody else from doing it," Bryant said, calling Bock "basically a very good person who made a terrible mistake."
