Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Michelle L. Baird, 43, of Wadesville, Indiana, was charged Friday with being a fugitive from another state.
• Larry W. Harvey, 49, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with third degree criminal trespassing, menacing, public intoxication, second degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Nathan A. Smith, 35, of Central City was charged Sunday with five counts of failure to appear in Muhlenberg County, failure to appear in Caldwell County and theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Wendy A. Winebarger, 43, of Earlington was charged Wednesday, Dec. 3 with violating a protective order.
