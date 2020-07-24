The south end of the Rural King parking lot was packed with people and peaches on Thursday afternoon as customers arrived to pick up fruit they ordered earlier this month.
The Peach Truck, a Nashville-based business, offers truck tours in various states. The business takes preorders then delivers fresh peaches to cities on its tour.
Madisonville was on the tour this year and was one of 200 stops in 11 states, according to The Peach Truck’s website at ThePeachTruck.com.
The peaches are grown in Georgia and taken to Nashville, where they are sold at locations inside the city or taken on a truck for a tour, the website says. Peaches are also shipped nationwide.
The truck has stopped in Madisonville before and many local residents have heard of The Peach Truck.
Tim and Pattie Starks said they heard about the business and wanted to try the peaches themselves. They ordered a 25-pound box for about $45 and picked the box up Thursday in the parking lot. Pecans were also available for preorder.
Customers waiting in the line, dotted with six-foot markers, asked The Peach Truck workers about the peaches. Workers doled out recipe ideas and
advantages of their peaches.
The Peach Truck was established in 2012 by Stephen Rose and his wife, Jessica. Rose, a Georgia native, moved to Nashville in 2010 and couldn’t find the type of peaches he had grown up around, Rose said on the website. The couple started the business selling peaches from the back of their Jeep. Now, the company ships, delivers and sells tons of peaches a year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.