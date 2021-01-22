The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Ralph Ager, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with no registration plates, failure to non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and no operators-moped license.
Felicia Hicks, 29, of Calhoun, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Kevin Bruland, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with driving on DUI suspended license and failure to illuminate headlamps.
Latasha Adamson, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with falsely reporting an incident.
Michael Gamblin, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Misty Brunson, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Telsa Scott, 26, of Princeton, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Brian Rice, 36, of Dalton, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Kailee Rettinghouse, 22, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
Kristopher Depriest, 24, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with probation violation.
