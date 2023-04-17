The lineup for Madisonville’s 2023 4th Fest and Praise in the Park, scheduled for June 30, July 1 and July 2, was announced by the city of Madisonville on Monday including headliners Clay Walk, Vanilla Ice and Matthew West.

Gates will open each night at 3 p.m., with concerts starting at 5 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.