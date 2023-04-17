The lineup for Madisonville’s 2023 4th Fest and Praise in the Park, scheduled for June 30, July 1 and July 2, was announced by the city of Madisonville on Monday including headliners Clay Walk, Vanilla Ice and Matthew West.
Gates will open each night at 3 p.m., with concerts starting at 5 p.m.
“We are excited to announce this incredible lineup as we bring you some country entertainment, a 90’s Dance Party, and Praise in the Park for our annual festival,” said Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton. “We look forward to seeing another large crowd this year! Mark your calendars and join us in Madisonville, Kentucky, on June 30th, July 1st & 2nd to celebrate the Holiday weekend!”
Friday, June 30 will be Country Music Night. Fan favorite the 101st Airborne Rock Band will open the show, followed by Coffey Anderson and finally Clay Walker.
Walker broke into country music in 1994, debuting with back-to-back number one hits, “What’s It To You” and “Live Until I Die.” In all, he has had six songs hit Number One on the Country Billboard Charts.
Saturday night will be 90s Dance Party Night, featuring DJ Shay, along with Tag Team and C+C Music Factory (both of which were part of last year’s weather canceled event) and headliner Vanilla Ice.
Vanilla Ice debuted in 1990 with perhaps his best known singles, “Ice Ice Baby” and a cover of “Play That Funky Music.” Since then he has tried his hand at making hard rock, as well as starring in numerous movies and television programs. including his home improvement show “The Vanilla Ice Project” which aired from 2010 to 2019.
Sunday, July 2 will be the annual Praise in the Park event, featuring Ben Fuller, Anne Wilson and Matthew West.
West has won several awards during his recording career, including the 2018 GMA Dove award for Christian Songwriter of the Year and the 2013 American Music Award for Best Contemporary Inspirational Artist.
Instead of a nightly fireworks display, this year the city plans to light up the sky on July 4, immediately following a home game by the Madisonville Miners.
