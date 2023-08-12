In a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Hopkins County School board reviewed a change in procedure to middle school participation in high school athletics.
HCS Superintendent Amy Smith said the redistricting for the new school year had an impact on middle school athletics.
Kentucky High School Athletics Association rules allows middle schoolers in the seventh and eighth graders to compete at the high school level in all sports but varsity soccer and football, which are considered contact sports. Those students must play for the high school team for which their school is a feeder.
When the board of education redistricted Hopkins County schools last year, it created a situation in which some students who may have been designated for one high school during the 2022-23 school year could find themselves designated for the other in the 2023-24 school year. As only seventh and eighth graders are allowed to “play up,” and last year’s eighth graders are already in high school, this only effects a small amount of eighth graders in the district.
Smith said to keep everything cohesive for the upcoming school year, the central office and school board reached out to the Kentucky School Board Association and the KHSAA to see how they should proceed.
They came to the decision to make an exception for the 2023-24 school year for eighth graders. The exception would allow eighth graders during the upcoming school year to participate in high school athletics for the same high school they participated in for the 2022-23 school year.
This exception only applies to eight graders for the 2023-24 school year, and will be removed when the board updates its policies and procedures for the 2024-25 school year.
