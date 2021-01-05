With in-person school scheduled to start on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Hopkins County School Board swore in two board members at a special called meeting on Monday.
Newly-elected board member Shannon Embry and re-elected board member John Osborne were sworn in by board attorney Keith Cartwright.
The board also accepted the resignation of District 5 board-elect Doug Center, who was elected in November but has since accepted a job out of state that forced the decision, he said.
“I was willing to serve, and I appreciate the voters who voted for me, but the Lord has a different path for us,” said Center.
With Center’s resignation official, the board will have 60 days to fill the position, said Cartwright. The Hopkins County central office will notify the Secretary of State, the Hopkins County County Clerk, the Commissioner of Education and the Kentucky School Board of Education of the situation.
The board also has 30 days to run an advertisement in The Messenger for two weeks to notify the community of the process for filling the position, said Cartwright. The board has to chose someone within the 60 days, but the board cannot chose someone until the two week advertisement period has ended.
If the position is not filled within 60 days, Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Jason Glass will appoint someone to the board.
Applications can officially be accepted as of today. Applications can be found on the district’s website — https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/ or picked up directly from the Hopkins County Board of Education office at 320 South Seminary Street.
Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said the application will be available until noon on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The board may decided to call a special meeting for Thursday, Jan. 21 to discuss the applicants.
Qualifications to apply for the position require at least a high school education, no immediate relatives working in the district, applicants cannot be a vendor or do business with the school district, and they must be at least 24-years-old and a citizen of Kentucky for at least three years.
Once applications are in, the board will review and decide whether interviews will be needed for candidates, though they are not required. The board will then make the decision on who will fill the position.
“This is a new procedure,” said Cartwright. “This is the first time the board has done it on their own.”
Cartwright said the Commissioner of Education has always chosen the new board member, but a revision to Kentucky statute in 2019 changed that process.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the board elected John Osborne as board chair and Steve Faulk as board vice-chair.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
