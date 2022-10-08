For about as long as Lincoln Days has been around, competitors have participated in the Pioneer Games and rail-splitting contests in the community of Hodgenville, Ky, the birthplace of former President Abraham Lincoln.
Mike Eastridge has been organizing these events at the festival for the 21 years. He said the competitions have been around for about as long as Lincoln Days.
This year, a total of four teams of 10 people competed in 10 to 12 events. The first place prize is $1,000.
On Sunday, competitors compete in professional rail splitting where teams and individuals work to to split a log into eight rails as quick as possible.
An example of a pioneer game is one in which each team has to build a fire with wood and limited tools in order to get a rolling boil on a tin can of water.
Competitors have to work quickly, and try to create the best wooden structure to accommodate a fire, and use their hats to fan it.
Eastridge said the games are popular for Lincoln Days spectators, and helps to create a connection between the past and present.
Upton resident Bill Thomas said he has been competing in the Pioneer Games for several years, and also is a professional rail splitter competitor.
Thomas said over the years, there have been times where it felt like the games were going to die out. However, he said recently, younger people have been participating in them.
He said each year if his team wins money, they’ll donate it to charity. He also said they try and contribute to the infrastructure of the games as much as possible, contributing money and supplies.
Thomas said the games and rail splitting competition brings in many people to compete and also watch. He said he would like to see the events continued so that people can keep coming together year after year.
“This brings everybody together,” he said.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
