With the Travis Manion Foundation’s Annual 9/11 Heroes Run scheduled for this Saturday in downtown, the Madisonville Police Department is urging motorists to be aware of the road closures that will impact traffic around town.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 the following intersections will be closed in advance of the race, which starts at 8 p.m.:
• North Main @ Hospital Drive
• West North @ Arnold
• West Noel @ Wells
• North Main @Federal
• North Main @ East Center
• South Main @ Bishop Alley
• South Main @ Sugg
• South Main @ McCoy
• South Kentucky @ East Lake St.
• Cardwell @ South Scott
• Cardwell @ South Franklin
• Union @ Court
• Arch @ North Scott
• North Scott @ Branch
• North Scott @ Couch
• North Scott @ E Noel
• North Scott @ Waddill
• East North @ Waddill
The 9/11 Heroes Run seeks to unite communities internationally with the goal to never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of September 11th and the wars since: veteran, first responder, civilian and military.
For anyone interested in taking part in the race, online registration is open through midnight tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 7.
You can sign up for the event at: https://911heroesrunmadisonvilleky.itsyourrace.com/register/
