Several inmates at the Hopkins County Jail took a major step toward getting their lives back on the right track Tuesday.
Eight inmates received certificates for completing a carpentry apprenticeship through the Kentucky Movers and Makers Inmates Need Skill In New Careers program Tuesday.
"They are certified in the basic courses so that they can show that they've already completed the basic stuff," said Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis. "That gets you into this room and start trying to get the journeyman license."
The journeyman license is held by electricians who have passed their journeyman's exam and
See Training/Page A3
worked for four years as an apprentice.
Throughout three weeks, inmates acquired 64 hours of work with eight-hour days, said inmate Corbitt Crawford.
"It's a great program, it teaches people that don't know anything about carpentry things that they need to know," he said. "We make sure everything is square and level. We learn how to run tape and build stuff."
This program was a joint effort between the jail and the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corp. The EDC helped to write the grant, which has funded INSINC, said Lewis.
"In cooperation with the EDC, they wrote the grant on our behalf for two USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) grants. They helped us get the appropriations for it, and they handle the money for it, and we're taking care of the training," Lewis said.
With unemployment rates low, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said it's hard to find skilled tradespeople who are ready to go to work.
"So, this program is hopefully taking people who are not in the workforce, and when they leave here, they can enter the workforce and help the issue we've got in finding local people," he said.
The low unemployment rates is why the grants were written, said Ray Hagerman, president of the EDC. The carpentry certification is part of a three-way certification program, which offers certificates in masonry, carpentry or welding.
"We applied for the USDA grants to allow for spending money on material and things so that these guys can learn this and put it to good use," said Hagerman. "We have welding, basic construction skills, which would be like carpentry and electrical skills and masonry. So far, we've done a lot of wielding and this (carpentry), and we're working on the other two - and we have a year to do it."
The goal, Hagerman said, is to get 50 people through. So far, with today's certificate recipients, the jail has had over 20 inmates completed a course.
INSINC is a trustees' program, said Lewis, and it allows inmates the opportunity to qualify for programs like the Second Chance Offender Re-Entry program, which offers nonviolent, community-custody level state inmates who are deemed eligible by the state's Department of Corrections to find local employment.
"All of the ones that go into SCORE come out of these trustees programs," said Lewis. "We already know that these are people who are trying to do better and trying to improve themselves. They come into these trustee programs and are getting these skills, and we're helping them with the SCORE program to already go into gainful employment where they're getting paid, and they have their own checking account. It's not just working for the jail as a trustee, that's their job once they get out, they can keep it."
When the SCORE program started in April, the city of Madisonville hired five inmates. As of today, the city employs 19 inmates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.